Parents upset over bus transportation mishaps

JENKS, Okla. — For some students and parents in Jenks, school bus transportation has had a rocky start.

We spoke to several parents today about problems their children faced trying to get to and from school over the last couple school of days.

One student we spoke to says after getting off the bus she and the other students were left waiting in an unfamiliar neighborhood for another bus to pick them up.

A third bus eventually came and picked the students up and took them to school.

But that’s not the only issue parents and students are having with the school buses.

“It’s concerning because we need our son to be able to take transportation to and from, that we know is reliable,” says Jenks parent, David Crow.

Crow’s son says their issues started on Thursday when a bus driver told him they’d only make select stops in the neighborhood.

Several other parents we spoke to told us the buses were overcrowded with no AC.

We reached out to Jenks Public Schools to ask about some of the parent’s concerns.

The school district says like most school districts, they need more bus drivers.

Especially because more students are riding the bus in the district than ever before.

“We have overflow buses, coming in from behind those initial buses to take those extra kids and get them on their way,” says Rob Loeber with Jenks Public Schools.

Loeber says the district has consolidated and eliminated some routes.

He also says as the next few days of school unfold, he’s optimistic issues students faced today won’t continue.

