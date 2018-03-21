Parents, students prepare for teacher walkout

TULSA - There are just two weeks left before a potential state-wide teacher walkout and many schools will shut down, which has students and parents are trying to make plans.

Union Public Schools says there after school program will close if the walkout comes to reality, so it's a race to April 2, which could be the day teachers walk out.

And that idea may come crashing down on parents.

"It's been a long time coming, a long time coming," said Union Public Schools grandparent Cheryl Armstrong said.

Her two grandchildren attend union.

"A lot of parents will have to try and find other places for their children to go and a lot of them financially probably can't afford it,” Armstrong said.

Union is a district that could potentially see teachers leave the classroom which would shut down the schools.

“The school district says parents will be credited for only full weeks that are missed,” Union parent Katie Wisely said. “If they are only out four days and in one, parents won't be credited anything."

And if the schools close, it could leave working parents in a bind - if their children are a part of the extended day program.

"A lot of kids are going to be left at home by themselves with too much time on their hands,” Armstrong said. “I think it's going to be a big problem."

Last month, teachers from across the state went to the capitol to push for a raise - claiming it's been 10 years since they've had a higher paycheck.

"These teachers are serious and they need to do something,” Armstrong said.

Even students are standing up for teachers by organizing walkouts at their high schools.

Now, it's in legislator’s hands.

"It's going to get worse,” Armstrong said.

And parents are wondering how they'll make it work.

"If you have little children and you can't afford for somebody to watch them, they can't go to work,” Armstrong said.

