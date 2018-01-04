Parents say there's no heat at Sequoyah HS in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Parents and students at Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah claim there’s no heat at the school.



Students said when they went back to school Tuesday, several classrooms felt below freezing.



One senior’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said, “They have to be at school because they don’t have a choice. But the problem started before Christmas break. They were already bringing blankets to school a week before, so there’s been three weeks of not good heat in the schools. That’s the problem.”

In a statement, school officials say on Monday, they noticed heating systems to six out of their 40 classrooms were not fully functioning. The superintendent says portable heaters were delivered to heat those classrooms the day before students returned.



And although it may have felt unusually cold, maintenance says they went in to every classroom and all of the rooms measured above 65 degrees.

Still, one mother said, “They’re cold. You can’t concentrate when you’re cold and shaking in class.”



School officials say an announcement was made over the PA system Tuesday morning that if any classrooms were too cold, teachers should contact the office and alternative arrangements would be made. They say no one requested a change.

The superintendent says the school’s central heating system is back up and running.

