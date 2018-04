Parents react to end of teacher walkout

TULSA -- Parents voice their disappointment after they feel teachers and public schools didn't receive the funding they deserve after the nine-day teacher walkout.

"I was almost on the verge of tears yesterday really," said Ashtyn Henry, a Claremore parent.

The tears coming after hearing the Oklahoma Education Association President declare the end of the walkout Thursday afternoon.

"When the first few schools started going back I was really upset and didn’t want them to give up," said Henry.

Henry supports teachers walking out of the classrooms to fight for education funding.

While she may not call the result a victory, she believes the most important aspect achieved was opening the nation's eyes to funding schools in Oklahoma.

"I’m hoping they call for an audit so we can see where everything is going," said Henry.

Christina Mitchell sent her kids back to school in Skiatook Friday morning.

Mitchell is another parent who supports the teachers and showed it by heading to the Capitol.

"I think that it’s our time as parents to get up there and show our support for not only the teachers but our children," said Mitchell.

While disappointed by the end of the walkout, both parents are turning their focus to the voting booths.

'We need to step up and completely dig into what their voting records are," said Mitchell.

"Our focus are our kids and their future and that’s where my priorities will lie in voting I think this year," said Henry.

