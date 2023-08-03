Parents looking for childcare ahead of August

TULSA, Okla. — As the school year approaches, kids will be headed back to the classrooms and the younger children will be headed to daycare.

But finding a daycare that has openings has been a hard task for a ton of green country parents.

Roniet Sachs, her husband, and her son moved to Tulsa over Father’s Day weekend.

Her son is ten months old, and Roniet says she’s about to start work in the next 11 days.

But – she is facing a problem hundreds of parents are facing… the lack of childcare and daycare openings in the area.

“My first and second week here alone, I probably went to at least seven or eight different facilities,” says Roniet Sachs.

She also says there is another issue she and other parents are facing when it comes to the daycares that do have openings.

“The facilities are so pricey, compared with the salaries here, that’s the difference between California and here.”

The Tulsa City Council understands parents’ frustration with the daycare desert.

The city previously required a home to have a large lot to be eligible to be a daycare.

But last week – the city council passed a zone change regarding the lot that will allow more Tulsa homes to become licensed daycares.

Sachs says that will give local parents more options…

However, she says the vetting process for the new daycares will be important.

To find child care near you, visit Child Care Locator (okdhs.org).

