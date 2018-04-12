Parents filling void at Capitol as teachers head back to class

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Several districts asked teachers to return to the classroom Thursday and in their absence, parents went to the Oklahoma State Capitol to continue the rally.

#Bartlesville schools might be back in session today, but a group of parents and teachers are still rallying at the Capitol. @KJRH2HD #oklaed pic.twitter.com/bd5BGTmLsv — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) April 12, 2018

Several Bartlesville parents rode the bus down to the Capitol Thursday.

Bartleville went back to school, so the parents are doing what they can to lobby on behalf of the teachers.

Parents said their mission is to fill the void and continue to fight for them.

"I definitely feel a sense of responsibility to kind of help fill some of their shoes that aren't here and back in the classroom today," said Brian Olsen, a Bartlesville parent. "So, today specifically that’s why I’m here, but going into the future we’ve been empowered to just come and come and come back,”

One parent told 2 Works For You he took a sick day so he could support his school at the Capitol.

Even though classes resumed Thursday, Bartlesville was able to get a smaller group teachers to meet with lawmakers.

