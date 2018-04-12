Parents filling void at Capitol as teachers head back to class

Several Bartlesville parents rode the bus down to the Capitol Thursday.
Bartleville went back to school, so the parents are doing what they can to lobby on behalf of the teachers.
Parents said their mission is to fill the void and continue to fight for them.
"I definitely feel a sense of responsibility to kind of help fill some of their shoes that aren't here and back in the classroom today," said Brian Olsen, a Bartlesville parent. "So, today specifically that’s why I’m here, but going into the future we’ve been empowered to just come and come and come back,”
One parent told 2 Works For You he took a sick day so he could support his school at the Capitol.