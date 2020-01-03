Parents desperate for help as their young son battles rare disease

OKLAHOMA CITY — 5-year-old Allen is waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

However, his mom and dad are struggling to get him the care he needs.

"We went from being okay, to your son has no kidneys," Samantha said.

Samantha and Todd are Allen's parents.

They have been bringing their son to the Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City for dialysis six days a week.

Doctors say that makes over 200 visits, and Samantha says it's been hard, but she would do anything for her son.

“That’s just been our life for the past what... four to five months,” Samantha said.

At just nine months, Allen was diagnosed with renal tubular acidosis.

He was on a lot of medicine, and his kidneys were working fine, but when he turned four in April, everything changed.

"We were thinking, 'Oh Allen is alright, everything is going to be okay', but it wasn't," Samantha said.

Doctors urged Allen's parents to take him to the Children's Hospital, and they did.

"Now we are doing this, he has to have a liver and a kidney," Samantha said.

Since their car broke down, they've had to rely on help from others.

"We try to make due with what we have," Todd said. "But it's been hard struggling and being that provider."

To make matters worse, the family has no income right now.

Doctors suggested Todd to take off of work so he could be there for his son.

"You never think about losing a child," Todd said. "So for that to be in the equation, I want to be there as much as possible with him and support him as much as possible."

Allen has had a childhood that's been tougher than most.

"He doesn't get to play and do what normal kids do," Todd said. "We can't get in a pool, we have to be very cautious when we do play."

Samantha added, "We've already had the catheter come out. So we have to be really careful."

Allen's parents now praying for a miracle and an organ donor to save their son's life.

"When your needing a liver and kidney you never know," Samantha said. "That's the reality of it."

Samantha's sister in law created a GoFundMe account back in April, but they've only raised $60 since then, and they need all the help they can get.

To donate and help Allen's family, click here.

