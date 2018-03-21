Panic! At The Disco to make Tulsa tour stop

TULSA -- Panic! At The Disco has announced a tour stop in Tulsa after the band's sixth studio album was announced.

The band will bring its "Pray for the Wicked" tour to the BOK Center on Aug. 5.

The band's frontman Brendon Urie released the following statement about the new album and tour:

“After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA. I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I’ve experienced the last couple of years. Pray For The Wicked is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I’ve ever had making album.”

Tickets go on sale March 30 at 12 p.m. at www.bokcenter.com.

