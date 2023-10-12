P!NK announces Tulsa stop on 'Trustfall' tour

TULSA, Okla. — P!NK announced a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on her "Trustfall" tour.

The edgy pop singer will take the stage on Nov. 28 with guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo + KidCutUp.

Tickets range from $56 to $370.

P!NK performed in Tulsa in 2018 as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

The stop in Tulsa will be P!NK's last stop in her tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

