Owners of Lowood, Hodges Bend looking to holiday catering to continue thriving

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly three months after a fire heavily destroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Tulsa’s East Village, Lowood, and Hodges Bend owners are pushing forward to stay afloat.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the structure of the building on 3rd Street after the September fire that likely started in the vent hood. However, Chef Trevor Tack has moved to a temporary kitchen and catering under the Lowood name.

He said customers can rent out Vintage Wine Bar and host a dinner with a custom menu or order a holiday dinner meal kit. There are kits for 4-6 people or 10-12 people. It offers everything from a roasted turkey or brisket to a savory bread pudding and olive oil cake.

Tack said the community can still support them go going to their other spots—Topeka, Vintage Wine Bar and the Saturn Room.

“We kept as many people as we could employed with spots that we have open,” said Tack. “Our eyes are on the future—we have cool stuff that could be coming down the pike. Right now, we are focusing on the catering arm and we have other businesses to take care of.”

Right after the fire, the community supported the staff in a big way. That money did not go to the restaurant. A GoFundMe with a $20,000 goal raised more than $85,000.

View Lowood and Hodges Bend dinner packages here.

