Owasso wakes up to storm damage

Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 14, 2023
OWASSO, Okla. — Strong storms swept through Green Country last night.

As the sun comes up, it looks as though the Owasso and Catoosa areas got the brunt of the damage.

The National Weather Service reported 95 mile per hour winds three miles northwest of Catoosa.

An airport hangar near Gundy's Airport in Owasso fell apart in the wind, with the doors being blown into the hangar.

2 News also found several roads blocked by downed trees while surveying the area.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

