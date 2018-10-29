Owasso schools go on lockdown briefly after social media threat

OWASSO, Okla. -- An Owasso eighth-grade center and an elementary school were on lockdown briefly Monday morning while police investigated a social media threat.

The eighth-grade center and Ator Elementary were on lockdown for about an hour, while police investigated a social media post that suggested a student might bring a gun to school.

The post was made early Monday morning, and another student reported it to the school.

Police determined that the threat was not credible and the lockdown was lifted.

Owasso police released the following statement:

On the morning of October 29th, Owasso School Resource Officers were made aware of a concerning post on social media suggesting that a student may bring a gun to the Owasso Eighth Grade Center. As a precaution, the Eighth Grade Center and Ator Elementary were placed on external lockdown. All available resources were dispatched to area schools, including uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives, to assist with the investigation and conduct saturation patrols to ensure the security of the students. Officers investigated to confirm the source of that social media post and interviewed the person(s) associated with it. At 9:05AM, the lockdown was lifted after officers determined that there was no current/legitimate threat to the safety of the students or staff at the schools. Officers will continue their investigation to determine if any criminal referrals will be made to the District Attorney’s Office related to this incident. Because the individuals allegedly involved in this incident were juveniles, the information that will be released will be very limited.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: