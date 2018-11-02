Owasso schools go on lockdown briefly after incident with gun reported
4:05 PM, Nov 2, 2018
OWASSO, Okla. -- Owasso police are investigating after a person with a gun was reported near Owasso High School on Friday afternoon.
Police said at about 2:50 p.m., there was a report of someone with a gun running through the school.
School officials said a teacher heard a comment from a young person she didn't know and reported it to an administrator. The individual, who may have had a gun, left the campus and police were contacted.
All students are safe after a brief lockdown.
The person with the gun is believed to be hiding out in an apartment complex in the area.