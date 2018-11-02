Owasso schools go on lockdown briefly after incident with gun reported

OWASSO, Okla. -- Owasso police are investigating after a person with a gun was reported near Owasso High School on Friday afternoon.

Police said at about 2:50 p.m., there was a report of someone with a gun running through the school.

School officials said a teacher heard a comment from a young person she didn't know and reported it to an administrator. The individual, who may have had a gun, left the campus and police were contacted.

All students are safe after a brief lockdown.

The person with the gun is believed to be hiding out in an apartment complex in the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: