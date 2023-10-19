Owasso police urge people to avoid 76th St. North and 129th St. North during shooting/crash investigation

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are investigating a shooting and crash near 76th St. North and 129th St. North.
Police said one suspect is in custody and they are still searching for 2 other suspects in the area after someone fired shots in the area and may have been involved in a hit and run. The call came in just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
In a post on social media police asked anyone living in the area to stay inside their homes. They also urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene and will update as we learn more.
