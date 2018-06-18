Owasso Police issue Silver Alert for woman in imminent danger

OWASSO, Okla. - Owasso Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing and may be in danger.

Police say 84-year-old Karen Alexander was last seen Friday afternoon.

They believe she may have early onset dementia and may be driving to Kissimmee, Florida. She wears glasses and hearing aids.

She was last seen in a 2001 Gold Toyota Camry with Oklahoma custom license plate "WOKNTOK."

Police say she is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owasso Police at (918) 272-2244.

