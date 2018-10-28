Owasso PD warns community of police impersonator

5:58 PM, Oct 28, 2018
OWASSO - The Owasso Police Department is warning of someone going door-to-door impersonating officers.

Authorities say a man is going to homes, flashing a badge and saying he is investigating a fraud case.

He then asks the victim for credit card information.

Owasso Police say anyone with law enforcement will have a professional badge and official credentials.

If you have a suspicious encounter, contact police.

