Owasso PD warns community of police impersonator

OWASSO - The Owasso Police Department is warning of someone going door-to-door impersonating officers.



Authorities say a man is going to homes, flashing a badge and saying he is investigating a fraud case.



He then asks the victim for credit card information.



Owasso Police say anyone with law enforcement will have a professional badge and official credentials.



If you have a suspicious encounter, contact police.

