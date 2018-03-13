Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Lake Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:46AM CDT expiring March 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Owasso elementary students to compete in "Future Chefs" challenge for 8th year in a row
10:44 AM, Mar 13, 2018
12:39 PM, Mar 13, 2018
Share Article
OWASSO, Okla. - Ten elementary students are competing in the "Future Chefs" challenge, a national initiative to promote healthy eating.
This is Sodexo's eighth year putting on the competition nationwide with more than 250 school districts participating and more than 2,500 students.
Owasso Public Schools has participated all eight years, and a student even made it to regionals in 2014 from Stone Canyon Elementary School.
This year's theme was Asian-inspired. Some of the winning recipes include Chinese dumplings, egg rolls and Asian shrimp and zoodles.
Each finalist will have an adult supervisor acting as a sous-chef to help in the school's cafeteria kitchen.
The winning student will receive a prize basket that includes a Fitbit, an instant camera and a set of pots and pans. The winning recipe will be considered for regionals, then judges will narrow it down to five that'll compete in nationals.
Tuesday's competition starts at 2:30 p.m. at Barnes Elementary School. Judging will start at 4 p.m.