Owasso bomb threat case moves into competency review

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of making a false bomb threat at an Owasso gym is now going through a court process to determine whether he is competent to continue with his case.

Michael Blatchford is facing charges of false reporting of a crime and terrorism hoax after an incident at Crunch Fitness in September.

Blatchford was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct 14, but instead, the court signed an order connected to an application to determine his competency. Blatchford was not present at the hearing.

The court is now addressing whether he is able to understand the case against him and participate in his defense. A status hearing on that process is set for Oct. 21.

According to an affidavit obtained from the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office, Owasso police responded Sept. 9 to a reported bomb threat at Crunch Fitness on North Owasso Expressway.

The affidavit said a caller using the name “Adamar” claimed a man inside the gym threatened to blow up the building.

Officers located a man matching the description provided by the caller, but he denied making any threats.

The affidavit said investigators later connected the call to Blatchford through gym account information, a phone number and security video.

A police canine searched the gym and did not detect explosives.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for comment but did not hear back.

Blatchford is being represented by a public defender. When 2 News Oklahoma went to the public defender’s office, staff said public defenders do not usually comment on pending cases.

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