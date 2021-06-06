Sunday morning standoff leads to officer involved shooting

TULSA, Okla — Around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Tulsa Police received a call from a neighbor stating that there was a 28-year-old Hispanic male outside shooting a gun.

When officers arrived on scene the man was waving a gun around, officers kept their distance from the individual who then went inside a residence.

When the subject pointed a gun at police, they surrounded the home trying to get him to come out.

The individual refused which prompted TPD to obtain a warrant for the location.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg tells 2 News, “based on the highly dangerous nature of this suspect, we had our special operations team respond to the area.”

The SOT surrounded the home and started giving him verbal commands to exit the residence.

A Spanish interpreter spoke to the man for several hours to try to get him to come out.

The man made several statements saying "If I come out you're going to have to kill me."

Any time the man came outside he would hold the gun to his side, wave it around, then return to the house.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the suspect came out and pointed the gun at officers.

“A precision rifle operator with the special operations team fired one round and the suspect went down.”, Meulenberg says.

Medics with the SOT quickly moved in and did a medical assessment, the one round fired hit the individual in the torso and killed him.

Officials tell 2 News that the TPD Homicide Unit is now investigating the scene and the officer who fired the gun will be put on administrative leave.

At this time there is no information about any other residents being inside the home.

