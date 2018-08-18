Overhaul of Owasso's downtown set to open this fall; includes new shops, lofts and restaurants

OWASSO, Okla. -- Thirteen new luxury lofts will open on Owasso's Main Street in September.

Steve Mowery said by the holiday season, shoppers will have a range of fresh restaurants and stores to choose from.

"I think we're going to have some new, exciting things for the millennials to be a part of, some cycling, maybe some wine shops. A lot of interest in those regards. So something for everybody is what we're looking for," he said.

For Mowery, these renovations hit close to home. He met his wife when they were teenagers in Owasso.

"Growing up here. I actually worked in the downtown area, I at the drugstore, she at the jewelry store back in the lates 70s and 80s so we wanted to be a part of that, continue the tradition," Mowery said.

The two were disheartened to hear many people in Owasso don't realize there is a downtown, instead going to Tulsa or Broken Arrow. It's a misconception they're looking to change.

For Renee Mowery, seeing the project come to life can be emotional at times.

"It's a big deal. Growing up here... we just love the town. It's probably silly but we really enjoy being here and we just want to give back," she said.

With stores and restaurants set to open by the holidays, the owners believe this will be a boom for Owasso's economy going into 2019.

"I want it to be something that Owasso can be proud of. I want it to be something that's part of our legacy, but also others can be a part of as well," Steve Mowery said.

Another local family is launching 76 Main across the street, which will be adding restaurants, lofts, and office space.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: