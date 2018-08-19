Over a hundred showed up for the Back to School Cut Off

Tulsa, Okla - Green Country students are sporting new haircuts thanks to an annual event here in Tulsa.

The Back to School Cut Off was held earlier today at the Peoria Campus of Tulsa Tech.

More than 40 hair stylists, including students, volunteered their time to give free haircuts to kids to get them ready for the new school year.

Officials also gave away school supplies.

Chuck Jones a Master Barber Instructor

"And it also fills a gap where there is need like school supplies, backpacks, information, for different community involvement, we have different vendors here and they are here to make sure the community have the resources the family and the child needs"

They tell us they're already looking for volunteers for next year.

