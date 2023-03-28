Former Hillsong pastor joins Tulsa's Transformation Church

TULSA, Okla. — Former New York pastor Carl Lentz joined Tulsa's Transformation Church as a strategist, according to the church's executive pastor.

Lentz was a pastor at Hillsong, until he was fired in 2020 when Lentz had an extramarital affair.

Executive Pastor Tammy McQuarters says the church gladly welcomed Lentz.

"After two years of Carl being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the local church again. We believe in Carl, his marriage, his skill set, and his restoration. We pray that Carl, Laura, and their family experience not only their own restoration, but help others experience restoration by using their triumphs and failures to create resources for the body of Christ at large. We believe that this is part of what it looks like for the church to be the church."

This will be Lentz's first staff position at a church since being fired from Hillsong.

