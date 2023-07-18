OU's Brent Venables calls out Colorado's Deion Sanders, fake response trends online

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma's football coach Brent Venables called out Colorado's Deion Sanders at the Big 12 Media Days for his use of the college transfer portal.

Venables told OU Nightly he gave a 12-month grace period to OU players while Sanders handed out pink slips immediately.

In the video courtesy of OU Nightly andOU reporter Brigg Bates, Venable said:

A year ago, I challenged the guys, I wouldn't like Deion and, you know, give guys a bunch of pink slips. I gave guys 12 months of grace to go to class, you know, live right off the field and to show up with a great urgency and respect for your opportunity at the University of Oklahoma: And if you went 12 months and you, you weren't, you know, you were zero for three for 12 months, then you needed a fresh start.



So we lost 21 scholarship players after the season and we got 63 brand-new guys have never taken a snap at Oklahoma.

After the comments a fake quote spread quickly online that touted a potential feud as Sanders reacted to OU.

While the original quote you may have seen is fake, Sanders did respond in a Twitter post Tuesday writing,

"Please read this slowly. I've Never responded to any of these Great coaches that choose to target me or our program here @CUBuffsFootball. I'm Great at walking & talking the talk & if it were truly me I would've referenced a LAMBORGHINI. That's #CoachPrime"

Please read this slowly. I've Never responded to any of these Great coaches that choose to target me or our program here @CUBuffsFootball. I'm Great at walking & talking the talk & if it were truly me I would've referenced a LAMBORGHINI. That's #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 18, 2023

Sanders also tweeted a response to the fake quote asking for someone to identify the "lair."

Will someone please help me track down who put the lie out that was a response to the latest coaches attack on @CUBuffsFootball . Please help me identify the LIAR. God bless — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 18, 2023

