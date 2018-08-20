OU ranked No. 7 in AP preseason college football poll

11:16 AM, Aug 20, 2018

The Oklahoma Sooners take the field before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs August 30, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Brett Deering
Image copyright 2014 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alabama will begin its quest for a second consecutive national championship with a rare feat.

The Crimson Tide is just the second team to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for three straight seasons.  Alabama received 42 out of 61 first-place votes.

No. 2 Clemson received 18 first-place votes. Georgia is No. 3 and Wisconsin is fourth. The Badgers received one first-place vote. Ohio State was ranked fifth.

The preseason AP poll started in 1950 and since then only Oklahoma from 1985-87 had started No. 1 in three straight years until now.

The Sooners are ranked No. 7 in this year's poll, while in-state rival Oklahoma State received votes but did not make the top 25. 

The Southeastern Conference leads the way with six teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten is next with five teams while the Big 12 and ACC each had four.

See the full AP poll below:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

                                       Record  Pts  Pv

 1. Alabama (42)              13-1  1505   1

 2. Clemson (18)              12-2  1476   4

 3. Georgia                   13-2  1350   2

 4. Wisconsin (1)             13-1  1271   7

 5. Ohio St.                  12-2  1256   5

 6. Washington                10-3  1215  16

 7. Oklahoma                  12-2  1173   3

 8. Miami                     10-3  1027  13

 9. Auburn                    10-4  1013  10

10. Penn St.                  11-2  1012   8

11. Michigan St.              10-3   877  15

12. Notre Dame                10-3   804  11

13. Stanford                   9-5   778  20

14. Michigan                   8-5   773  NR

15. Southern Cal              11-3   543  12

16. TCU                       11-3   533   9

17. West Virginia              7-6   511  NR

18. Mississippi St.            9-4   450  19

19. Florida St.                7-6   384  NR

20. Virginia Tech              9-4   351  24

21. UCF                       13-0   312   6

22. Boise St.                 11-3   292  22

23. Texas                      7-6   216  NR

24. Oregon                     7-6   148  NR

25. LSU                        9-4   106  18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top