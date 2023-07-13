Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OU quarterback shows style in custom Louis Vuitton Nike collaboration shoes

Louis Vuitton Nikes
KJRH Sports
Louis Vuitton Nikes
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 14:17:42-04

DALLAS, Texas — The University of Oklahoma's quarterback Dillion Gabriel showed up to the Big 12 Media Days in style wearing custom Louis Vuitton Nike collaboration shoes.

Gabriel began his journey with OU in 2022 after transferring from the University of Central Florida where he started his college football career in 2019.

It is not uncommon to see Gabriel in Nike attire as he partnered with the company after his transfer to OU. Gabriel's partnership is a way he gives back to his high school alma mater in Mililani, Hawaii.

Gabriel's five-year contract with Nike and BLN Sports not only gives him appeal but outfits Mililani High School with uniforms and equipment according to an interview by KHON2's Rob DeMello in Hawaii.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7