OU quarterback shows style in custom Louis Vuitton Nike collaboration shoes

DALLAS, Texas — The University of Oklahoma's quarterback Dillion Gabriel showed up to the Big 12 Media Days in style wearing custom Louis Vuitton Nike collaboration shoes.

Gabriel began his journey with OU in 2022 after transferring from the University of Central Florida where he started his college football career in 2019.

It is not uncommon to see Gabriel in Nike attire as he partnered with the company after his transfer to OU. Gabriel's partnership is a way he gives back to his high school alma mater in Mililani, Hawaii.

Gabriel's five-year contract with Nike and BLN Sports not only gives him appeal but outfits Mililani High School with uniforms and equipment according to an interview by KHON2's Rob DeMello in Hawaii.

#Hawaii’s Dillon Gabriel is giving back to his alma mater • Oklahoma QB is jump starting 5 yr partnership w/ @MililaniTrojans, Nike & BTN Sports on school wide outfitting deal. @_dillongabriel_ / @dgthebrand will also be part of uniform design process. More details on Friday 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/N5JkBknRXE — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 11, 2022

