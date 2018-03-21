NORMAN, Okla. -- A University of Oklahoma professor has been accused of second-degree rape, according to court documents.

Kyle Trent Podrecca, 27, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape in connection to a case involving a 15-year-old boy, documents said.

The child said he met Podrecca when Podrecca was a substitute teacher at Westmoore High School.

The child said Podrecca offered the student private French lessons, and that the relationship became sexual.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: