OU Board of Regents to make 'historic announcement'

NORMAN, Okla -- The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will make a "very special and historic announcement."

They announcement is set for Monday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. in Norman on the steps of Evans Hall.

At 12 p.m. the announcement will be made the OU's Health Science Center. Then at 5:15 p.m. the announcement will be made at OU-Tulsa.

The invitation invites the entire University community to attend in-person or view a livestream.

This announcement comes about three months before President David Boren is set to retire after more than 20 years with the university.

