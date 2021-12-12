Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

MIAMI, Okla — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from the Ottawa County Jail around 1:00 a.m. December, 11th.

Charles Craig Chance, aka Chuck, was last seen wearing gray sweats, a white shirt, and a blue hoodie.

He is 5'10, weighs approximately 200 lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen Sunday morning in North Miami.

Charles was being held on several possession of stolen property charges, uttering a forged instrument, and a hold for Newton County for unauthorized use of a credit/debit card.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 918-542-2806 or contact central dispatch at 918-542-5585.

