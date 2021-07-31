OSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine hosts white coat ceremony

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — OSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted it's white coat ceremony concluded Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony is a rite of passage for hundreds of OSU students going into the field of medicine.

OSU welcomed hundreds of their first-year medical students into the healthcare practice cloaking them with their white coats.

The event took place at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

Andrew Cook crossed the stage today and says reaching this milestone has been a life-long dream.

“The feeling of walking across the stage and getting this white coat, made all the sacrifices worth it", Cook says.

His parents could not attend due to his mother testing positive for COVID-19, but his kindergarten teacher saved the day.

She drove about four hours just to be there for Cook's special moment.

Stephanie Lawson, Andrew's kindergarten teacher, tells 2 News, "to see him as an adult and to get to this pinnacle point, it’s major, like, I’ve never experienced this with any of my students before so it’s such an honor to see it.”

