OSU Vaccination pod opens up to the public

A mass vaccination pod is helping a Green Country city bounce back from the pandemic. Originally organized for students, Oklahoma State University vaccine clinic is now open to the public in Stillwater.

Organizers hope to vaccinate at least 1000 people with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The university is teaming up with IMMYLabs from Oklahoma City and the Payne County Health Dept. in effort to build herd immunity across the city.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallegher-Iba Arena. Doug Hallenbeck, vice president for student affairs at OSU says there has been a strong initiative to vaccinate the student body. More than 10,000 students have now been vaccinated. Now, they’re branching out to vaccinate the public to help the city bounce back from the pandemic.

“We opened it up first to try and get as many students vaccinated as possible. If we can vaccinate more of the public, the better of we all are. So this is a community effort with all of us. We are trying to do our best and do our part,” Hallenbeck said.

Available appointments can be found on the state’s vaccine portal or by CLICKING HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --