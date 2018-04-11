OSU coach Mike Gundy donates money for officers at Stillwater schools

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy has made a donation for law enforcement officers at Stillwater Public Schools.

During a recent SPS board meeting, Gundy addressed his safety concerns in light of recent school shootings.

Gundy has three sons, two of whom attend Stillwater schools.

“We’re in a time when we all need to step forward and support our educators and first responders because these are the people who are doing the most for our community. That doesn’t get talked about enough. As a parent and as someone who has lived in Stillwater for most of my life, this is something that I am passionate about. That’s what inspired me to action - I want to do my part to help people who do so much for all of us,” said Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State University head football coach.

The officers, from the Payne County Sheriff's Department, will join the district's three resource officers once schools resume session following the teacher walkout.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: