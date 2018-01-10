OSU Center for Health Sciences explains how non-OSU patients were involved in data breach

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is releasing new information after a data breach impacted Medicaid patients.

Several Medicaid patients who received letters about the breach said they aren't patients and are fearful of how OSU was able to obtain their information.

“When I first read the first paragraph, I comprehended that this was not right,” Robert Moore, a possible victim of the breach said.

Confusion and shock were a common reaction for many Medicaid patients this week.

“It’s just not right,” Moore said. “It puts everyone in jeopardy. How would you feel if I had all your medical information?”

A letter was sent to not only adults, but children as well, informing patients a recent security hack at OSU-CHS may have compromised Medicaid billing information, such as names, Medicaid numbers, treatment information and dates of service. The letter did state however, no social security numbers or medical records were accessed.

“I’ve been in California for almost 40 years and I have no medical ties to Oklahoma other than Muskogee Creek Nation and Medicaid,” Moore said.

Moore isn't the only one. Several other Medicaid patients contacted 2 Works for You by phone, email, and social media, all with the same concern.

“I was really surprised because my daughter and I, neither one of us have been to an OSU medical facility,” Michelle Totten, another possible victim of the breach said.

Many fearful Medicaid patients immediately contacted the OSU-CHS, each getting the same response.

“I tried calling them to see if they could give me any more information and they could not,” Totten said.

Meanwhile, letter recipients demanded answers. 2 Works for You went looking for a solution, asking OSU-CHS why Medicaid patients who never visited an OSU facility have information stored on the health center's network.

OSU released this statement:

“OSU Center for Health Sciences employs providers located across Oklahoma in order to provide access to care for Medicaid patients and to provide training opportunities for our medical students. As part of this employment arrangement, OSU Center for Health Sciences provides administrative support to facilitate and process Medicaid payments.".

This means although patients may not have visited an OSU medical facility, their health provider may be in agreement with the OSU-HSC to provide care and training opportunities for students. Thus, your information may be linked.

