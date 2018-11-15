OSDH: One person dies from flu this week

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced one person died this week from the flu.

This is now the third death as a result of the flu this season, the OSDH reported on their website.

The website states that 71 hospitalizations were reported at the beginning of the flu season, which began on September 1.

The website reports that the three people who died were in northeast Oklahoma and they were 65 or older.

