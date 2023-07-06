OSDH launches 'pro-woman, pro-life' website for pregnant women, mothers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched a website with resources for expectant mothers, parents, and families.

In a press release, the state department called the resources "pro-women and pro-life."

The website has information on pregnancy, adoption, parenting, and financial assistance.

Governor Kevin Stitt touted the launch:

"A child is a gift from God, but a pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support. The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma," Stitt said. "By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we're hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves."

Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said the vision for the website is to "lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health."

"That starts at the beginning of life. We want to and need to be a resource for pregnant women in our communities as they navigate bringing a newborn baby into the world. The collaboration between state agencies and community partners on centralizing support information for Oklahoma families is critical to helping meet their needs before, during and after birth," Reed said.

The resources can be found at www.oklahoma.com/life.

