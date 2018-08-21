OSBI: Investigation underway after two shot in Hughes County

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot Tuesday morning in Hughes County.

Hughes County Sheriff's Office deputies responded near 3900 N/S 369 Road in Spaulding at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was found dead the scene, and another victim was airlifted to a hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

