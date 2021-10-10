OSBI investigating shooting in Stroud

STROUD, Okla — Shortly after 2:30 p.m. the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in regards to a shooting at the corner of Highway 99 and Ada Webb.

The victim was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

The OSBI is requesting if anyone has information to contact the OSBI office at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Individuals are able to remain anonymous.

