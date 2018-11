OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wagoner.

Agents said a Wagoner police officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was driving erratically at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said Elisha Kelley exited the vehicle and refused to follow verbal commands, and became aggressive and charged at the officer.

Agents said the officer then fired multiple shots, striking Kelley.

Kelley was transported to Wagoner Community Hospital, where he later died.

The OSBI is still investigating the incident and will be working with the district attorney to see if the shooting was justified.

The name of the officer has not been released.

