OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier Saturday morning.

The Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5:00 a.m. stating that a man was walking in the roadway of Highway 64.

The caller told police the man attempted to jump in front of their vehicle, but the driver was able to avoid hitting the man.

When police responded to the area they attempted to talk with the man.

The man ignored officers' commands and drew a knife threatening police.

The officer fired their weapon striking the man, he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

