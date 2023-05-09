Watch Now
OSBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Okmulgee County

Posted at 7:28 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 20:29:17-04

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — OSBI is on scene of a shooting involving an Okmulgee County deputy Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near 15880 Old Morris Highway in Okmulgee.

The suspect in the shooting has died, according to the OSBI.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

