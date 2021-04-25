OSBI investigating an officer involved shooting in Muskogee County

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Muskogee County.

The Webbers Falls Police Department responded to the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam to arrest a 29-year-old man, Benjamin Ridley, with outstanding warrants.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the situation from the police on scene.

Ridley was armed with a handgun and was shot by Webbers Falls Police.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --