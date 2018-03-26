OSBI investigates woman found unresponsive in jail cell

MUSKOGEE, Okla.-- Muskogee County Sheriff released a statement in regards to woman found unresponsive in jail cell.

Jailers found Brandy Edwardsen unresponsive shortly after midnight.

In a press release, Muskogee Sheriff Rob Frazier stated that Edwardsen was booked into the Muskogee County Jail at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 22.

Two days later, at approximately 12:17 a.m. EMS was called in reference to Edwardsen, Frazier said.

At 9:30 a.m., OSBI was contacted to conduct an investigation, Frazier said.

Frazier said at 3:19 p.m. Edwardsen was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital.

An autopsy has been requested and a report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office upon conclusion of the investigation.

