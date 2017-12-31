OSBI investigates second inmate death in Latimer County since Christmas Eve

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. - The OSBI, for the second time since Christmas Eve, has been called in to investigate an inmate death in Latimer County.

According to OSBI reports, a 45-year-old inmate slashed his own throat with a shaving razor and was rushed to a hospital where he died. Just after noon Saturday, an inmate requested a shaving razor and soap to shave.

A detention deputy then saw on video what he described as suspicious movements inside the 45-year-old man's cell. When they went to check on him, deputies said they saw blood on the inmate and inside the cell.

The man was transported to Latimer County Memorial Hospital with lacerations to his neck and wrists. Doctors pronounced him dead just after 2 p.m., according to reports.

Latimer County Sheriff Jesse James requested OSBI investigate the death.

An OSBI agent spent the day collecting evidence, documenting the scene, and interviewing witnesses. The inmate's name has not been released.

He was booked into the jail Dec. 29 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Earlier this holiday season a 21-year-old inmate died at the facility.

On Christmas Eve just after 5 a.m, the Latimer County Sheriff found inmate Thasha Prindle unresponsive, according to an OSBI report. EMS was dispatched to the scene and pronounced Prindle dead at 5:15 am.

The cell was secured as a possible crime scene and held for OSBI.

An OSBI Agent arrived at the scene and began conducting a crime scene investigation. The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Prindle was involved in a car accident Dec. 23 and was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for DUI. Prindle was treated and released from Latimer County General Hospital before being booked into the jail.

Both of these cases remain under investigation by the OSBI.

