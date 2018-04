OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating multiple cases involving threats to lawmakers.

The OSBI said that in the last 24 hours, state lawmakers have contacted the department about potential threats made against them.

Three cases have been opened at this time, and the department said it expects to open a fourth case soon.

The OSBI has assigned a special agent to the Capitol to investigate the threats.

