OSBI identifies man killed in Stillwater officer-involved shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man killed by Stillwater police officers on Wednesday.

Officials said William Domingues, 31, was killed after he refused to put down a gun and knife.

Police say Domingues began walking south from an apartment complex on north Boomer Road and he told officers that he was going to jump out in front of traffic.

Two officers approached Domingues, when he produced a pistol and a knife, police said.

Both of the officers said they then fired their weapons and the man was shot. Domingues was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

