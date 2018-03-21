MANNFORD, Okla. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mannford on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Greenbriar Circle in Mannford. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the officer pulling the trigger.

2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.

