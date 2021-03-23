Osage Nation holds pop-up vaccine clinics for rural Oklahomans Tuesday

HOMINY, Okla. — Getting the vaccine will soon be much easier for people living in rural Oklahoma.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, anyone can get their vaccine at the community center in Hominy.

Over the past month, health officials designated Pawhuska as the centralized location for vaccinations for all of Osage county. That means people living in McCord, Whiporwill and Hominy had to drive a long way to get the vaccine.

That’s why Osage Nation is teaming up with Indian Health Services to make hundreds of doses more accessible for smaller communities. The first of the two clinics will be set up at the Hominy community center from 9 a.m. to 11-30 a.m. A medical team will then travel to Grey Horse Community Center, just outside of Fairfax, for another clinic from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinics have only been promoted through the Osage Nation’s Facebook page and word-of-mouth. Health officials are not expecting a large turn-out but they’re hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“You need to expect lower numbers,” chief medical officer for Osage Nation Dr. Ron Shaw said. “If you get that small group of people that don’t have reliable transportation, you get a cluster of those, consider your mission and your pop-up successful.”

Unlike most vaccination clinics, you do not need an appointment to get a vaccine at the pop-up clinic. All you need is a valid ID to get your dose.

