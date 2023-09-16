Osage County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Around 8:50 Friday morning, the Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call from the McCord area in western Osage County.

OSCO says an adult male was discovered deceased under suspicious circumstances inside a residence. This situation is currently being treated as a criminal case.

Officials says it was determined that a fire played some part at the scene. State Fire Investigators are already on site and working diligently to gather evidence. To aid in this investigation, the OSBI is also present, assisting both OCSO and the Medical Examiner's office.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131

OCSO

