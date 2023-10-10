Osage County Sheriff sues Osage County District Attorney

OSAGE COUNTY, OK — After a public back and forth over a cold case two Osage county leaders are now in a legal battle. Osage county sheriff Eddie Virden is suing the county's District Attorney Mike Fisher.

Mike Fisher dismissed the findings of the sheriff's office that potentially connected BTK serial killer Dennis Rader to the death of Cynthia Kinney. The teen disappeared from Osage County in 1976.

Now Virden is suing fisher for libel and slander and interference with an investigation saying the DA made false and defamatory comments to media in a news conference last month.

We've previously covered that part of the story. This lawsuit also alleges fisher fraudulently auctioned a County building in 2017.

