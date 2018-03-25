Osage County ranchers explain controlled burns creating Tulsa haze

HOMINY, Okla. - Ranchers explain why they set controlled burns today in Osage County.

A lot of the haze in Tulsa blew in from the Northwest.

Smoke filled the skies over the Tulsa Metro Sunday afternoon.

Some of the smoke was coming from controlled burns on ranches in Osage County.

