ORU Men's Basketball coach leaving for Wichita State.

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University confirms men's basketball head coach Paul Mills is leaving the school to take the head coaching job at Wichita State.

Paul Mills was named the head coach for ORU basketball on April 28, 2017 after 14 years on staff at Baylor, becoming the 11th head coach in program history.

In four years leading the Golden Eagles, he has a career record of 57-67 (.460) with back-to-back winnings seasons.

Mills led a remarkable resurgence for the program in 2020-21 culminating in a run as just the second-ever No. 15 seed to reach the NCAA Sweet 16 after taking down No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida on the national stage.

The win over the seventh-ranked Buckeyes was just the fourth time in Golden Eagles history to take down a top 10 team, according to the ORU Athletics Website.

